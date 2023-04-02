Formula 1 drivers described the end of the Australian Grand Prix as chaos that did not have to happen, which was affected by collisions between several drivers after the restart with two laps to go. The victorious Max Verstappen from Red Bull did not understand the reasons for the interruption of the race, Esteban Ocon from Alpine, who did not finish the Grand Prix after a collision with his teammate Pierre Gasly, called some rivals suicides. The Haas team filed an unsuccessful protest against the results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

