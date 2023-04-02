Home News “An extraordinary opportunity for our region and the country. Aerospace strategic sector, with high added value and high rate of innovation. Soon from the Region a tender for the innovative supply chains of the sector” — Emilia-Romagna News
Bologna – Emilia-Romagnawith its production, research and innovation system, star of the new season of space exploration of the United States.

In particular, four regional companies will participate in the first private orbiting station the realization of which is committed to US company Axiom Space with the scientific collaboration of Nasa: Barilla, Dallara automobiles, Tecnogym and GVM Care & Research.

Four excellences of the “made in Emilia-Romagna”, leaders in their respective sectors, who will be able to use this extraordinary experience – in extreme and microgravity conditions – to carry out research and develop new technologies in areas of great interest: food systems in space and nutrition in critical situations; innovative materials and composites resistant in orbit; optimal management e human body training in space and remote control of the health state.

Sectors with important repercussions, in particular for some strategic supply chains in Emilia-Romagna such as those ofautomotive, packaging, biomedical, wellness, automation and ICT, food.

The point on the initiative and on the innovative projects in orbit that will be implemented by the Emilia-Romagna companies was made yesterday during the meeting that the Emilia-Romagna delegation had with Matt Ondler, Cto (Chief Technical Officer) Of Axiom, a Houston in Texas.

After the meeting that Wednesday the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini had with Michael SuffrediniCEO of the company, before returning to Italy.

The Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy took part in the meeting with Ondler Valentine Valentinithe lieutenant colonel Gaetanofabrizio Tavano of the Ministry of Defence, Colonel and astronaut Walter Villadei of the Italian Air Force, the consul of Italy in Houston Mauro Lorenzinithe regional councilor for economic development Vincenzo Colla.

Present for companies: Andrea PontremoliCEO of Dallara Automobili; Angelo Ambrosecchia (Industrialization Senior Manager America) e Brian Bubka (Packaging Innovation Graphics Manager America) per Barilla; Jason Jones (MS Key Account manager – Health, Corporate & Performance) per Tecnogym; Andrea Masina managing director of GVM Assistance together with Giampaolo Stopazzolo (Medical Director).

“Participation in the Axiom orbiting station and in the mission that the Air Force is preparing with Axiom aboard the International Space Station represent a great opportunity for Emilia-Romagna and for the country and I thank the business ministries for their support and of Made in Italy and Defense – underlined the regional councilor necklace -. The aerospace economy is today one of the sectors with the highest added value and rate of innovation. Bridge to a new quality manufacturing, meeting point of consolidated and emerging supply chains, source of new and good employment. As a Region we have included aerospace in our smart specialization strategy and we are investing in this direction to consolidate an already rich and qualified reality that counts around 180 companies in the area. Strengthened by a regional innovation system that brings together universities, research centres, companies and the world of work and has its heart in the Big Data Technopole of Bologna”.

“We will shortly be issuing a tender dedicated to these innovative manufacturing chains and, in particular, to prototyping and certification. Being certified in a sector such as the space economy is very difficult – added Colla – but once recognized, the added value is immense and high quality work is created”.

The agreement between the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Ministry of Defense and the Air Force

The participation of Emilia-Romagna in the Axiom orbiting station is made possible by the agreement signed in 2021 between Region, Ministry of Defense and Italian Air Force which sanctioned the start of relations with the Houston Space Pole.

The presence of the Italian astronaut Colonel Walter Villadei, in training at NASA with Axiom, made it possible to explore interesting technical-operational aspects which represent a precious stimulus for the success of the Emilia-Romagna industries.

After the meeting with Ondler, the visit to the design structure and laboratories of the Axiom Station and to Axiom Suits, which was attended by all the other regional companies present in Houston, together with the universities and research centers.

With this appointment, the mission in Texas led by the Emilia-Romagna Region is coming to an end. The return – after a further meeting at Ascend Texasthe aerospace conference attended by hundreds of operators in the sector – is scheduled for today.

Paola Fedriga

  • Attached – Aerospace data sheet: the initiatives of the Region.

Photos – Axiom 1: with Bonaccini from left Lorenzini, Valentini, Suffredini, Villadei; Axiom 2: Lorenzini, Villadei, Bonaccini; Axiom 3: the delegation with Colla and the companies Dallara, Tecnogym, Barilla and GVM during the meeting with Ondler; Axiom 4 and 5: group photo of the companies with Colla, Valentini, Tavano, Villadei, Ondler;

