The commitment of the Complex Structure of University Plastic Surgery of the Polyclinic of Foggia continues, directed by Prof. Aurelio Portincasa, for the treatment of patients affected by the rare disease ‘Epidermolysis Bullosa’, for which it is a reference center within the Regional Coordination of Rare Diseases (Co.Re.Ma.R.).

As a result of the experience gained, an original protocol was developed for the treatment of the hand closed in a pouch, a disease with a high social impact. The protocol includes sophisticated microsurgical techniques associated with the use of matrices for the regeneration of the dermis, developed thanks to the most advanced tissue bioengineering, which allow for faster healing, in the absence of pain.

The results of this protocol saw the University Plastic Surgery Structure of the Polyclinic of Foggia as a protagonist also at an international level, thanks to a lesson presented by Prof. Aurelio Portincasa at the 44th National Congress of the Turkish Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery in Antalya from title’A new protocol for releasing of pseudosyndactyly in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (EB) hand using a dermal regeneration template glove’ – ‘A new protocol for the treatment of pseudosyndactyly in the hand of patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (EB) using a regenerative dermal glove‘.







