Fiaso, Covid hospitalizations still decreasing but the flu is worrying

The reduction in Covid hospitalizations is a positive sign, but a worrying trend is emerging as the flu season takes hold. According to the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore, the impact of influenza viruses is becoming more pronounced, especially among the elderly and frail population. This has led to an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations for respiratory problems.

The latest survey of sentinel hospitals participating in Fiaso recorded an overall -16% decrease in flu-related hospitalizations in the last week of 2023. There has also been a -7% reduction in hospitalizations for respiratory and pulmonary syndromes related to Covid in ordinary departments.

However, there has been a significant increase in intensive care due to the long-term repercussions of recent infections among the population. The average age of patients in intensive care is 68 years, and in 93% of cases, they already suffer from other health conditions.

The situation in pediatric hospitals remains stable, with the majority of hospitalizations for Covid-related respiratory syndromes occurring in the 0-4 year age group.

According to Fiaso president Giovanni Migliore, the increased circulation of the flu in recent weeks corresponds to a progressive reduction in Covid cases. Migliore also pointed out that while 70% of ordinary hospitalizations are represented by Covid-positive patients who do not have a serious respiratory infection, they still need to be isolated to prevent the spread of the virus to other vulnerable patients.

The combination of Covid and flu cases is putting pressure on hospital management, as demand for beds continues to increase. As the flu season continues, it is crucial for individuals to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from both viruses.