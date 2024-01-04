“New Legend of Sword and Fairy: Wielding the Sword to Ask for Love” the new yin-yang knight “Chonglou” kicks Gong! Plan to face the full moon celebration | Game base | LINE TODAY

“The Legend of Sword and Fairy” Series Launches New Yin-Yang Knight “Chonglou”

The highly popular and officially authorized “Legend of Sword and Fairy” series by Alt Games Co., Ltd. is celebrating its full moon with the debut of a new knight, “Chonglou.” This innovative social card RPG mobile game is keeping players on their toes with exciting updates and events.

“Chonglou” is being described as a supreme figure of the demon world, with a stern expression and intense demeanor. Holding the Jiuquan magic weapon “Yanbo Blood Blade,” he exudes a powerful and imposing aura that is sure to make an impact on the game. As the Supreme of the Demon World and one of the strongest individuals in the six realms, players can expect “Chonglou” to bring about significant changes and sparks to “The Legend of Sword and Fairy.”

As a yin-yang type output knight, “Chonglou” has a strong focus on single target kills and possesses powerful active skills, such as “Burning Flames.” His terrifying true form crushes enemies with supreme pressure, causing high damage and additional damage based on the enemy’s lost health. With strong survivability and no restrictions on lineup matching, “Chonglou” is expected to perform exceptionally well in battle.

To celebrate the full moon anniversary of “The Legend of Sword and Fairy,” the game is hosting its first planned “face-to-face” live broadcast event. This event will feature the main planner answering game-related questions and revealing new features of the game. Additionally, there will be numerous welfare activities for players to enjoy. The live broadcast is scheduled for 19:00 on January 7, 2024.

Players of “The Legend of Sword and Fairy” are encouraged not to miss this exciting live broadcast as it promises to be a thrilling and rewarding event for all fans of the game.

Share this: Facebook

X

