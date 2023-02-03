Home Sports F1 Ferrari, the engine of the 2023 single-seater turned on
This morning after 11 in the Vehicle Assembly department of Maranello, the Power Unit of the 2023 single-seater was switched on: the Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur and the CEO were present at the ‘fire up’. Benedict Vigna. The car will be presented at 11.25 on 14 February

This morning in the Ferrari Vehicle Assembly Department, the 2023 Prancing Horse car made its voice heard for the first time. The power unit installed in the car was in fact switched on shortly after 11.00am. Attending the ‘fire up’, as the first ignition of the single-seater is called in jargon, was the Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur and many team members including including the Vice President Piero Ferrari and the CEO Benedetto Vigna.

The first ignition is a particularly iconic moment for any F1 team, because it is the initial occasion in which the chassis and power unit work together after months of work and development in their respective departments. The hybrid V6 made its roar heard for just under two minutes, the time to make sure that the various components are working properly. At the end of the test came the applause of the team.

The presentation of the new Ferrari for the 2023 F1 World Championship (which will start on March 5 in Bahrain) will take place in Maranello on February 14. The time has also been set: 11.25.

