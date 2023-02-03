Home News Petro will travel to China “to look for options” for the Bogotá Metro
February 3, 2023 – 8:44 AM

President Gustavo Petro announced a trip to China where he will look for solutions for the Bogotá Metro.

The president’s pronouncement comes amid the controversy over the subterraneanization of some sections of the Bogotá metro, a proposal to which Mayor Claudia López has strongly opposed.

The president assured on his Twitter account “We only want the best possible for Bogotá within our possibilities. I will speed up my trip to China to seek options with the government of that country in relation to the Bogotá metro.”

The president also added: “I know what the great scandal must have been: throwing away the finished studies of the Bogotá underground metro, but it was a great silence; now it will be the great scandal just because we tried to recover part of those studies and transform a project for the good of all Bogotá”.

“If the mayor’s office is not going to accept anything, and what was agreed was another, then we also do not finance the projects in Bogotá. It’s that easy,” he told the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes.

López has assured that he will defend the position that this megaproject be inaugurated in 2028, as budgeted with the current elevated metro design. The Petro option, which is underground, would imply a delay of at least 6 years, until 2034, and there is strong discussion about its multi-billion dollar cost and its legal feasibility.

Developing…

