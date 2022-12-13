The seven-time world champion’s wife recalls a background on the German’s move to the Maranello team: “I told him to accept the offer because it was something unique”

Choosing Ferrari to make F1 history. This had motivated Michael Schumacher to accept an extraordinary challenge in the summer of 1995: to leave Benetton as winners in the last two years to move to a team that hadn’t won the World Cup for sixteen seasons. In hindsight we can say that the gamble paid off, as demonstrated by the five consecutive world titles between 2000 and 2004. But Schumacher was rather insecure before choosing, as his wife Corinna Betsch revealed in the documentary “Jean Todt , le Methode” on Canal +.

discussion — The partner of the seven-times world champion revealed a background of that decision: “We were sitting in the garden when Michael asked me what I thought about the possibility of signing for Ferrari”. Corinna had no doubts: “I told him that if he really had the chance to go, it was something he had to do. He had a unique opportunity that he shouldn’t have missed.” The first piece of the legend.

confidence — The presence of Jean Todt was decisive, as Corinna reveals: “Michael always knew very well who he could trust, I think this happened with Jean”. The Frenchman was much more than just a team manager: “Being friends with Michael in good times is fun, but when things change and suddenly someone can’t take it anymore. When help is needed, you really know who a true friend is. And Jean definitely falls into this category. A real gift.” See also Football, Super Cup: possible postponement of Inter-Juventus but Lega Serie A denies - Sport