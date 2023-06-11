Switzerland between pressure to succeed and new opportunities

Switzerland is measuring itself at the Ice Hockey World Championships in the quarter-finals as a beaming group winner with the outsider Germany. It’s a great opportunity to forget the disappointments of the last few years.

The Swiss are a sworn unit – national coach Patrick Fischer on the back right, his assistant Tommy Albelin on the back left. Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

In December 2015, Patrick Fischer became the Swiss national ice hockey coach. He had just been released in Lugano, he was met with skepticism, there were important officials who wanted to give preference to Felix Hollenstein. The national team director at the time, Raeto Raffainer, prevailed – and after Kevin Schläpfer, today head of sports at EHC Basel, had not received approval, he brought Fischer into office.