Original title: F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Zhou Guanyu ranked tenth in the second practice session

The World Formula One Championship (F1) Japanese Grand Prix held two practice sessions in the rain on the 7th. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu of the Alfa Romeo team experienced the Suzuka Circuit for the first time, and won the second training session in the afternoon. tenth.

Just after 12:00 noon, it was raining heavily. The drivers drove into the track one after another, and showers of rain and fog were thrown behind the cars. At the end of the first practice session, Zhou Guanyu ranked 11th with a time of 1:44.429, and Alonso of the Alpine team ranked first with a time of 1:42.248.

In the second practice race three hours later, as the rain gradually stopped during the race, the drivers changed the wet tires to medium tires one after another. Mercedes driver Russell ran 1:41.935 on the day. The fastest time, his teammate Hamilton was second. Zhou Guanyu ranked tenth with 1:44.525.

Zhou Guanyu said after the race that because of the weather, the team gave up using the improved front wing, and he was satisfied with his performance.

He said: “Today was my first time driving on this track and it felt quite challenging. We were prepared for the possibility of the car slipping before the race due to a lot of water on the track. Overall I think the performance of the car And the competitiveness is good, and I look forward to installing the newly developed front wing tomorrow to maintain the advantage in rainy days (accumulation) until tomorrow.”

The weather forecast shows that the Suzuka Circuit will be cloudy and sunny on the 8th. Speaking of qualifying on the 8th, Zhou Guanyu said: “Everything looks normal. The Suzuka circuit is very fast. Although it is full of challenges, I like to challenge the speed.”

Red Bull Racing driver Verstappen, who ranked first in the total points, was sixth in the first practice session and third in the second. As long as he wins the championship and takes the fastest lap in the race on the 9th, he can defend the annual championship ahead of schedule.

Zhou Guanyu’s teammate Bottas was ninth and eighth in the two practice matches. Haas driver Mick Schumacher crashed into the fence near the end of the first practice session, damaging the right front wing of the car and was forced to withdraw from the second practice session. (Wang Zijiang)