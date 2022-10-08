EA

In the blink of an eye, EA’s PC client to replace Origin has been in development for two years, and it’s time to officially meet players. Earlier, it was officially announced that the new EA application has completed the beta test and is now open to Windows users. According to EA, this will be its “fastest and lightest” client yet. It has a simple design and a convenient UI, and can link Steam, Xbox, PlayStation and other platforms through an EA account, and also supports background downloads, updates and other functions.

Existing Origin users will soon receive an invitation to migrate games, saves, friend lists, and other related data to the new platform. However, the EA app for macOS will take some time to launch, and officials will share more information in the next few months. Until then, users of Apple computers can continue to use Origin.