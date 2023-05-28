F1, Monaco GP: Verstappen wins again. The rain breaks the monotony, but Ferrari combines a disaster

He always wins anyway Max Verstappen. The Dutchman with Red Bull also conquers the Monaco Grand Prix and certifies its domain on the Formula 1. The rain, much invoked by those hoping for some upheaval, has arrived at 52nd lap to break the monotony of a race until some moment boring, as often happens in Montecarlo. In the end, however, nothing changed: Verstappen remained ahead of everyone, a resounding one Fernando Alonso defended his second position despite theAston Martin forced him to make a double stop. Indeed, the only one that has managed to come out damaged is the Ferrari: the pit stops for the tire change of Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz they arrived a lap too late, moreover with the Spaniard forced to wait behind his teammate. In the end they finished in sixth and eighth position. He goes to the podium Esteban Ocon with the Alpine, ahead of the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton e George Russell. Three the two reds the other Alpine of the French Pierre Gasly.

Verstappen held the testa of the race at the start of the Monaco GP, ahead of Alonso and Ocon. THE first Three at the first corner they arrived in the same order even at the finish line. Testifying that not even in the rain at the end, excluding the excitement for the whirlwind of pit stops, she managed to make the grand prix very entertaining on the narrow streets of the principality. After the start, however, the Ferraris were also in good shape: fourth that of Sainz, sixth the other red by Leclerc, with Hamilton in the middle. Halfway through the race, Leclerc could even hope for a podium finish: he was third, behind Verstappen and Alonso, because he had delayed his pit stop. To the giro 45 but he had to change the andnow at the limit due to the degradation. She would have done better to risk it, in hindsight: 7-8 laps later it started to rain.

On lap 56 the pinwheel of pit stops to mount the intermediate. Among the first, however, the two Ferraris were the slowest to return to the pits: they took advantage of it due Mercedes, who thus found themselves in fourth and fifth position. Hamilton also tried to attack Ocon in the final to take the lead podium, without success. In fact, despite the rain, not even one overtaking was seen in the first positions at all 78 giri. In the end Verstappen celebrates, more and more leader, but also Alonsowhich gnaws points to Sergio Perez, who started last and was unable to attempt a comeback on such a circuit. Always a ranking sadder for Ferrari, with Sainz and Leclerc now in seventh and eighth positions.

