The contract board has announced its decision: the Australian will race alongside Norris in F1 with McLaren in 2023 and 2024

Oscar Piastri, 21, will make his debut in the next F1 World Championship at the wheel of McLaren-Mercedes: the FIA, or rather the college appointed to verify the legality of the drivers’ contracts, formed by Ian Hunter, president, Klaus Peter Berger, Matthieu de Boissenson and Stefano Azzali agreed with Zak Brown’s team. Piastri remains tied up, the FIA ​​itself has revealed, for two years. The Alpine with a very brief press release took note of the decision and will now go on the market to choose the new partner of Esteban Ocon (Gasly? Schumacher?). The reasons are not known but it can be assumed that the Alpine has tied Piastri only with the junior and reserve driver contract, not adequately armoring the reigning Formula 2 champion.

Oscar-winning joy — “I am thrilled to be making my F1 debut with such a prestigious team as McLaren. The team has a long tradition of giving young talents a chance and I’m looking forward to working hard alongside Lando (Norris; ed) to push the team to the top of the grid. I am focused on preparing for my F1 debut in 2023 and starting my F1 career. “

young and hurried couple — Also satisfied Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “Oscar is one of the emerging talents. Winning both F.3 and F.2 as a rookie is a testament to his talent. With Lando and Oscar we have a young and exciting lineup with enormous potential, which helps us achieve our future ambitions. Oscar is an exciting addition to the McLaren family and we look forward to seeing him grow with our F1 team. “