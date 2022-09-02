The woman was no longer able to continue and was transported to the hospital in Pieve di Cadore

VITO’S DREAM. Injury on the Berti al Sorapis via ferrata. A 49-year-old, of German nationality, was recovered halfway through the 118 helicopter. The woman was injured more or less halfway through and was unable to continue, so around 12.30 am the excursion companions gave the alarm. The injured person was recovered with a winch and transported to the emergency room in Pieve di Cadore. She complains of trauma to a knee