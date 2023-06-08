Fabio Arena is the new Sporting Director of Modica Calcio. The choice of the top management, Mattia Pitino and Danilo Radenza, fell on the 39-year-old, born in Catania and a great active protagonist of the last twenty years of Sicilian football.

As a player he wore the jerseys of some of the most important football realities on the island, including Modica Calcio where he landed in the 2005-2006 season in the C2 series and where he then returned in 2012-2013 in the championship of Excellence.

His name as a midfielder is linked to his experiences in Serie D and in Excellence, with Comiso, Ragusa, Akragas, Adrano, Syracuse, Noto, Acireale and above all Giarre where he ended his career as a footballer, starting that as sports director. With the Etna yellow-blues, Fabio Arena da of them he won the Italian Cup of Excellence, a promotion from Excellence to Serie D and the poule Scudetto.

Last season he was organic to the management staff of Catania Ssd with the role of Deputy Sports Director, alongside Antonello Laneri.

“I arrive in Modica with a load of enthusiasm – he declared after the meeting with Mattia Pitino and Danilo Radenza -. Modica is one of the historic clubs of Sicilian football and one of the most famous. I have always admired this square also for the support of the fans. Working for this shirt is therefore also a responsibility. I already knew Danilo Radenza and Mattia Pitino. I consider them not only great enthusiasts but also entrepreneurs of great depth, whose concreteness and ambition I appreciate. I’m immediately at work – concludes the new rossoblu sporting director – so that the foundations can be laid to capture the results that the club has set itself and that a reality like Modica Calcio deserves”.

“With the start of the relationship with Fabio Arena, the sports project for the 2023-2024 season starts – say the leaders of Modica Calcio, Mattia Pitino and Danilo Radenza -. We immediately found an immediate harmony and a natural sharing of both the programming and the choices that will lead to the construction of this year’s Modica Calcio. We believe that he is a prepared and motivated figure, young but at the same time with great experience in the category. All characteristics we were looking for for a role of central importance such as that of Sports Director. We wish him, as well as all the management and technical team of Modica Calcio, a good job!”