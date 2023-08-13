fair play or risk of injury? – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Jos Mourinho decides to remove Aouar without letting anyone in and his Roma remain in ten like their opponents. A choice dictated by fair play but also by the need not to get anyone injured a few days before the start of the championship

There was a mix of fair play and fear in Jos Mourinho’s choice to remove Aouar from the field without letting anyone in his place, leaving Roma in 10 in the friendly against Partizani. This other test of the yellow and red pre-season ended with a 2-1 for Roma and with goals from El Shaarawy and Belotti; another victory in Tirana, in the stadium (the Kombetare Arena) of the triumph in the Conference League against Feyenoord (1-0, 25 May 2022).

Transfer market: live negotiations. Inter trust for Samardzic

Short of men and with a market still very open for the Giallorossi, Mou flew to Albania without Dybala injured and without Matic, who is leaving the capital to go to Rennes. The Portuguese has also already thought about the match on Sunday 20 August against Salernitana, his debut match in the new championship.

Rome, good friendly

The friendly gave Special One excellent indications: his Roma were able to score two goals in the first 26 minutes but then Partizani appeared rather aggressive in entries and tackles. Like when in the 38th minute Pagano was subjected to a hard foul by Greza (booked on the occasion), which forced the player to request the intervention of the medical staff before returning to the pitch as normal. The match then turned even more vicious in the second half and in the 80th minute Mourinho, worried by the constant fouls by the hosts, decided to replace Aouar without letting anyone in. Even at the cost of leaving him in ten. A choice behind which, however, there is also a reason for fair play: even the landlords had 10 men left, and Jos decided to finish the match on equal terms. And above all avoiding the risk of losing precious players just a few days before the match against Salernitana.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

