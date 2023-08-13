Home » Rey vallenato Miguel López was hospitalized in a clinic in Valledupar
Rey vallenato Miguel López was hospitalized in a clinic in Valledupar

Rey vallenato Miguel López was hospitalized in a clinic in Valledupar

In it Instituto Cardiovascular del Cesar, the professional vallenato king Miguel Antonio López was hospitalizedfather of the López dynasty, one of the most respected in folklore.

The news was announced by the maganer Mario Puertas through his social networks, where he published a message wishing a speedy recovery to the fifth king of the Vallenata Legend Festival, who It was crowned in 1972 in the mythical Alfonso López square in the capital of Valledupar.

At the moment the causes that led the musician to be admitted to a city clinic are unknown. On social networks, cultural managers and colleagues of the accordion player have left him messages of encouragement.

Miguel Antonio López was the leader of the group Los Hermanos López, where Jorge Oñate began his musical career. He is the father of the king of kings Álvaro López and also accordion player Román López.

