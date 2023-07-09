Home » Fan Ziming’s Social Media Hint: Beijing Shougang’s Potential Move to Xinjiang
Fan Ziming's Social Media Hint: Beijing Shougang's Potential Move to Xinjiang

Fan Ziming’s Social Media Hint: Beijing Shougang’s Potential Move to Xinjiang

Title: Fan Ziming Drops Cryptic Social Media Post Amidst Rumors of Beijing Shougang’s Player Transfer

Date: July 9, 2023

In a recent social media post, Fan Ziming, a player for Beijing Shougang men’s basketball team, has seemingly hinted at the ongoing transfer negotiations between his team and the Xinjiang men’s basketball team. The post, accompanied by a landscape photo, read: “The weather in Beijing is really nice today! There are just dark clouds.”

As reports suggest, Beijing Shougang has been in contact with the Xinjiang men’s basketball team and players following Shanghai’s decision to withdraw from the Zhou Qi competition. Fan Ziming is one of the players included in the potential transfer deal.

During the previous season, Fan Ziming played in 36 regular season games for Beijing, with average stats of 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He also played in 4 playoff games, where he maintained an average of 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1 steal per game.

Both teams have remained tight-lipped about any official announcements regarding the player transfer. However, Fan Ziming’s social media post has sparked speculations among fans and basketball enthusiasts. The cryptic caption alludes to the uncertainty surrounding his future with Beijing Shougang.

It is worth noting that there have been no official statements made by the club or Fan Ziming himself regarding his intentions or the transfer negotiations. Fans will have to wait for further updates to see how the situation unfolds.

The basketball community eagerly awaits the confirmation or denial of these rumors as the transfer deadline approaches. Until then, fans remain on edge, eager for any official updates regarding Fan Ziming’s potential move to Xinjiang and the future of Beijing Shougang’s roster.

