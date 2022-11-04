Home Sports ” Fans, I have to tell you something …”- Video Gazzetta.it
Sports

” Fans, I have to tell you something …”- Video Gazzetta.it

by admin
” Fans, I have to tell you something …”- Video Gazzetta.it

Suddenly, without anyone knowing anything, Gerard Piqué announced his farewell to football today. The 35-year-old Barcelona center will play his last match on Saturday (Barcelona-Almeria di Liga) and then retire. Piqué communicated his choice with a beautiful video, very emotional and full of Blaugrana feelings: just over two minutes focused on the passion of a child who dreamed of being a Barça player

See also  Nujiang Prefecture: Take the strictest measures to prevent and control the epidemic to ensure the high-quality and high-level hosting of the event

You may also like

NBA star Irving refuses to apologize, Nets suspended...

Matthew McConaughey: 53-year-old sex symbol physique. Here’s how...

Men’s Volleyball Super League comprehensive: Shanghai men’s volleyball...

All the men (and the woman) of Letizia...

Europa League, the results and the qualifiers of...

The Fifa letter asks that politics remain outside...

Feyenoord-Lazio, Sarri: “Punished for making too many mistakes”

Costa Rica World Cup final list: Navas leads...

Sweden, the coastal pearl of Halland loses tourists:...

Men’s Volleyball Super League comprehensive: Shanghai men’s volleyball...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy