On November 3, the Youth League Committee of the organs directly under the China Meteorological Administration organized a study seminar to deeply study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, combined with the implementation of the “Implementation Plan for the “New Journey of Youth” Meteorological Youth Cadre Training and Improvement Project”. Members of the Youth League Committee of the directly affiliated organs, heads of the organizations of each league, and youth representatives attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the Communist Youth League, as a youth political organization created and led by the party, as the party’s assistant and reserve force, as a new force and vanguard in promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, must effectively unify its thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. First, the league organizations should take the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future. According to the unified deployment of the party group of the China Meteorological Administration, they should not only grasp the characteristics of young people, but also combine the actual work, and extensively organize youth development Full-coverage study and seminars ensure that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is in the mind and heart, and it is effective. Second, the cadres of the Communist Youth League should set an example in learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Learn more. The third is to insist on coordinating the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with key tasks, combining with the implementation of the youth cadre training and upgrading project, thinking, planning and implementing work measures, and actively giving full play to the role of the Communist Youth League as a bridge and link. , wisdom and strength, constantly converge to promote the high-quality development of meteorology.

At the meeting, the participating comrades had extensive exchanges and discussions, and everyone said that they would implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into their posts, reflect them in actions, and put them into practice. The good young people of the new era are striving to be the first in the journey of promoting the high-quality development of meteorology, and let the youth bloom brilliantly in the fiery practice of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way.

The meeting also conveyed the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions.

(Author: Wang Wan Editor in charge: Yan Xin)