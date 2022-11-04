Home Entertainment A university in Zhejiang is now a beautiful English foreign teacher with short hair and red lips, attracting netizens to be thirsty for knowledge: come out of the movie – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future
Entertainment

by admin
On November 3, a sassy and beautiful English foreign teacher in Hangzhou, Zhejiang was taking a class with his classmates. With short curly hair, red lips and pearl earrings, a strong French style emerged spontaneously.

The seemingly casual but unusually beautiful light blue shirt and coffee-colored trousers embody her lazy and capable temperament drippingly and delicately. Netizens were thirsty for knowledge, calling this the teacher who came out of the movie.

Some netizens said that this teacher is very intellectual and beautiful at first glance, revealing French romance in his gestures, which is really too loving.

Before that, some netizens photographed a teacher in a school in Kaifeng. She was also quite beautiful. It is said that students who want to take her class have to line up in a long line. Have you ever met a beautiful female teacher in school? ?

