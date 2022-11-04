Home Technology Samsung’s next Odyssey Neo G9 will be the ‘first’ 8K ultrawide gaming monitor
Technology

Samsung’s next Odyssey Neo G9 will be the ‘first’ 8K ultrawide gaming monitor

by admin
Samsung’s next Odyssey Neo G9 will be the ‘first’ 8K ultrawide gaming monitor

AMD

As AMD announced the Radeon RX 7900 graphics card that can output 8K at high refresh rates, Samsung also announced the new Odyssey Neo G9, the “first” 8K ultra-wide gaming monitor, at the same event. This product, which is expected to be officially unveiled at CES 2023, can display ultra-high-resolution images based on DisplayPort 2.1 (but note that AMD calls 8K “horizontal only”), and Acer, Asus, Dell, and LG have also confirmed A new screen that supports DisplayPort 2.1 will be brought in early 2023, but what kind of specifications it will have is yet to be confirmed.

The existing Odyssey Neo G9 can provide a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 and a 240Hz refresh rate. Such performance is already expensive, and it is foreseeable that the price of the next-generation model will probably rise to a higher level. Not only that, in addition to the display, you have to buy a GPU and CPU that can drive 8K, and the price of this set should not be small.

See also  The Last Alchemist shows us a reimagining of how modern science came to be - The Last Alchemist

You may also like

Confirming the second known source of cosmic neutrinos:...

A refurbished smartphone is the icon of a...

Supermicro announces GPU gaming graphics card for new...

Apple TV+ free 2-month discount acquisition method |...

Suffocated by Martian dust, the Insight mission is...

“Destroy all mankind! “Clone Killing” changed to free...

HyRead released Gaze One SC 6-inch color e-paper...

Suffocated by Martian dust, Insight is about to...

Shadowwalker 2nd Anniversary Celebrations and Surprises One by...

AMD Announces Cooperation with Ubisoft: Assisting in Optimizing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy