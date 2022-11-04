AMD

As AMD announced the Radeon RX 7900 graphics card that can output 8K at high refresh rates, Samsung also announced the new Odyssey Neo G9, the “first” 8K ultra-wide gaming monitor, at the same event. This product, which is expected to be officially unveiled at CES 2023, can display ultra-high-resolution images based on DisplayPort 2.1 (but note that AMD calls 8K “horizontal only”), and Acer, Asus, Dell, and LG have also confirmed A new screen that supports DisplayPort 2.1 will be brought in early 2023, but what kind of specifications it will have is yet to be confirmed.

The existing Odyssey Neo G9 can provide a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 and a 240Hz refresh rate. Such performance is already expensive, and it is foreseeable that the price of the next-generation model will probably rise to a higher level. Not only that, in addition to the display, you have to buy a GPU and CPU that can drive 8K, and the price of this set should not be small.