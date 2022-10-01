Home Sports Fantacalcio Gazzetta, the recommended defenders for the 8th day
Fantacalcio Gazzetta, the recommended defenders for the 8th day

Fantacalcio Gazzetta, the recommended defenders for the 8th day

Defense is the most delicate department, so you have to choose the best players to take to the Fantasy Championship. Here are our tips

Defense is a delicate department. The one in which a sudden goal or an assist to the kiss can turn your day. We have chosen five tips for your training. From Kim, revelation of Napoli, to the Spanish Patric, always a starter with Lazio without even a yellow card.

KIM (COST: 33 CREDITS)

The Korean has cast out Koulibaly’s shadow in a couple of games. Kim Min-jae rhymes with certainty, solidity, a wall where you can’t pass: 6 games played and two goals scored. Against Milan he saved the result with a paw at the last second. Highly recommended against Torino.

fikayo tomori (cost: 30 credits)

The average grade requires reflections: 5.71 (even 5.64 of fantamedia). Tomori started the season with the handbrake on. Some indecision, a couple of uncertainties. Not from him, in short. Against Empoli, at Castellani, he can raise his head. For us it is yes.

emanuele valeri (cost: 22 credits)

A well-known story by now: in 2016 he played in Excellence, now he is in Serie A. Perseverance has led him to never give up. Average rating of 6, one goal in six games, against Lazio – his Lazio – was one of the best in the field. Valeri pushes, goes to the bottom, crosses and creates. The bonus can come. To deploy.

patric (cost: 19 credits)

One of the revelations of the beginning of the season. Seven games out of seven as a starter, 635 minutes played and an average rating of 6.42. All without even a yellow card. At home against Spezia, after the 4-0 trimmed to the Cremonese, Patric can play. Sarri is giving him a lot of confidence. Do it too.

See also  Fantasy football: Salernitana, Kastanos and Verdi in high spirits

ALEX FERRARI (COST: 11 CREDITS)

Low cost bet. Sampdoria-Monza already looks like a salvation play-off. The red and white have only won against Juve, the Sampdoria are on the hunt for their first success. The two worst attacks of Serie A are challenged with 4 goals. You can bet on Ferrari, a central defensive player who can snatch 6.

1 October – 09:57

