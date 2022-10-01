Defense is the most delicate department, so you have to choose the best players to take to the Fantasy Championship. Here are our tips

Defense is a delicate department. The one in which a sudden goal or an assist to the kiss can turn your day. We have chosen five tips for your training. From Kim, revelation of Napoli, to the Spanish Patric, always a starter with Lazio without even a yellow card.

KIM (COST: 33 CREDITS) — The Korean has cast out Koulibaly’s shadow in a couple of games. Kim Min-jae rhymes with certainty, solidity, a wall where you can’t pass: 6 games played and two goals scored. Against Milan he saved the result with a paw at the last second. Highly recommended against Torino.

fikayo tomori (cost: 30 credits) — The average grade requires reflections: 5.71 (even 5.64 of fantamedia). Tomori started the season with the handbrake on. Some indecision, a couple of uncertainties. Not from him, in short. Against Empoli, at Castellani, he can raise his head. For us it is yes.

emanuele valeri (cost: 22 credits) — A well-known story by now: in 2016 he played in Excellence, now he is in Serie A. Perseverance has led him to never give up. Average rating of 6, one goal in six games, against Lazio – his Lazio – was one of the best in the field. Valeri pushes, goes to the bottom, crosses and creates. The bonus can come. To deploy.

patric (cost: 19 credits) — One of the revelations of the beginning of the season. Seven games out of seven as a starter, 635 minutes played and an average rating of 6.42. All without even a yellow card. At home against Spezia, after the 4-0 trimmed to the Cremonese, Patric can play. Sarri is giving him a lot of confidence. Do it too. See also Fantasy football: Salernitana, Kastanos and Verdi in high spirits

ALEX FERRARI (COST: 11 CREDITS) — Low cost bet. Sampdoria-Monza already looks like a salvation play-off. The red and white have only won against Juve, the Sampdoria are on the hunt for their first success. The two worst attacks of Serie A are challenged with 4 goals. You can bet on Ferrari, a central defensive player who can snatch 6.

1 October – 09:57

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

