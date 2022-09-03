The Sampdoria playmaker in Verona can meet again, the defense of Stroppa can favor the plays of the former Salernitana. And Milinkovic is a certainty

Some of them have already imposed themselves in the first releases of the season. Others, however, will seek redemption after some disappointing performance. A few hours before the kick-off of the fifth matchday of Serie A, we have chosen five midfielders who – for reasons of continuity or for the desire to get up – could give precious bonuses to their fantasy coaches.

MILINKOVIC-SAVIC — With three assists in four appearances, the sergeant is (as always) Lazio’s driving force. He was decisive against Inter, now another big match against Napoli awaits him. Despite his phantasy of 7.25, he still has to unlock in the goal zone: maybe it will be the right time.

CALHANOGLU — Fortune favors the bold? It is impossible to know whether this is true or not. Certainly, however, fielding Calhanoglu on the weekend in which he challenges Milan is a risk worth taking. Hakan would like to be regretted by his old fans, even more so after the Rossoneri’s triumph last season. The reasons are there, the quality as well: focus on him.

PATIENCE — His fantasy, after four days, is equal to 5.87: very low compared to the expectations of his fantasy coaches. Sampdoria will be a guest of Verona, which could suffer against Giampaolo’s team. The former Ascoli can become the star of the Sampdoria, but it is in games like this that he must make the difference. See also Tips Fanta, low cost players in the Gazzetta Fantacampionato

EDERSON — As for the trocar and midfield, Gasperini can count on countless solutions. The former Salernitana is one of many and, against a Monza in difficulty, he should play the starter. It is a great opportunity for everyone. On the one hand for the player, who can convince the coach to use him continuously; on the other hand for his fantasy coaches, who could get a +1 or a +3.

LINETTY — In the summer, it looked set to become a second line. In the end, however, it still proved crucial for the grenade. The Pole of Turin should play from 1 ‘also against Lecce: Juric asks him for performances of quantity, but also insertions and winning passes. Maybe they will arrive already in the postponement against the Giallorossi.

September 3, 2022 (change September 3, 2022 | 11:31)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

