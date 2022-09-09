This first phase of the championship gave unexpected names to the list of scorers: let’s analyze the protagonists and characteristics

The market is over, the auction has been made. Relying on a top in attack or in midfield is synonymous with guarantee. But be careful, because it is enough to take a look at the top scorers to realize not only the great absences (which for the most part will be filled during the championship) such as those of Immobile, Lukaku, Dybala and Osimhen, but above all the surprise names that appear in the top positions. Less expense, same yield, here are the five “unexpected” goalscorers of these first five league matches.

MARKO ARNAUTOVIC (5 MATCHES, 5 GOALS) – FMV 9.3 — The Austrian is ranked first in the ranking of top scorers, despite a not very brilliant start for Bologna, still looking for their first victory in the league. In the summer he was associated with several teams, all of them Juventus and Manchester United. In the end he stayed in the Rossoblu, a choice that could reward him in the long run. Last year he set his personal scoring record, with 14 goals in the league, in his first season at Bologna. This year he seems to have all the credentials to be able to match his record, and after this super start, why not, go further.

TEUN KOOPMEINERS (5 partite, 4 gol) – FMV 8.9 — The Dutch Atalanta midfielder has already equaled last year’s score where he scored four times, but we are only on the fifth day. The non-brilliant departure of Ederson and Pasalic could guarantee him a steady position as attacking midfielder. Without Muriel then, he became the penalty taker of the Goddess, as for Arnautovic, a factor to keep an eye on. The Nerazzurri number 7’s personal record for goals in a league is 15 goals, obtained with Az Alkmaar in his last season in the Eredivise, before arriving in Bergamo. Difficult to repeat, easier to get close to those figures, after such a start. See also First Positive Results for Liver Cancer Vaccine - Medicine

KHVICHA KVARATSKHELIA (5 games, 4 goals) – FMV 9.5 — He is probably the most talked about man of this start of the season. He is making the fortune of the fantasy coaches who bought him “with hole cards”, before the first day. The excellent pre-season with Napoli bode well, but his performance went beyond the rosiest of expectations. Fast, technical, excellent in dribbling and in the conclusion from long distance, also good in entering and if he should serve, in set pieces. Need anything else?

BOULAYE DIA (4 games, 3 goals) – FMV — Dia’s impact with Serie A was devastating. Arrived in Salerno on August 18 to complete an offensive department already full of alternatives for Nicola, he immediately overturned the hierarchies. It will not be easy, even for the latest arrival Piatek, to be able to oust the Senegalese from the eleven starters. In 2020-21 he scored 14 goals with the Reims shirt in Ligue1, in the same season he obtained the call-up with Senegal for the Africa Cup which was then won. Last year, however, he did not convince in La Liga with the Villarreal shirt, only 5 goals that brought him on loan to Salernitana. Now he is already at 3, with 2 assists, which means that he has actively participated in five of the seven goals scored by the Campania team in the league.

SIMONE BASTONI (5 games, 2 goals) – FMV 7.5 — The goals are “only” two (accompanied by an assist), the fantasy is lower than the names mentioned above, but the small detail that makes the difference is the role. In fact, Bastoni is listed as a defender, despite having now taken full possession of the Ligurian midfield in the 11 usually deployed by Gotti. His advanced position allows him to often go close to scoring, a flaw he already had while holding his natural position as central defender. The progress and the excellent start to the championship give hope for the fantasy coaches who have bought him. See also Szczesny, ankle injury: is he risking a long stop?

