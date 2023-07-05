Home » Farke takes over at Wöber-Club Leeds United
Only a few weeks after leaving the German Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach, coach Daniel Farke signed a contract with Premier League relegated Leeds United.

As the club announced by ÖFB team defender Maximilian Wöber on Tuesday, a four-year contract was agreed with the German. In Gladbach, Farke was over after just one season and tenth place.

As the successor to Sam Allardyce, he should now lead the former European Cup finalists Leeds back to the English top flight. He had done that twice before with Norwich City, and after the second promotion he also managed to stay in the Premier League.

Farke said in a club statement he was aware of his responsibilities. He wants to meet expectations and repay the trust placed in him. “The most important thing is to restore cohesion and unity in this club,” emphasized Farke. He’s looking forward to the first game of the new season. On August 6th, Leeds will face Cardiff City at home.

