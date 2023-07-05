Summer, holidays, traffic jams: the streets are getting crowded here | > – News

Status: 05.07.2023 02:00 a.m

The first federal and neighboring states are already on summer vacation, on Thursday Lower Saxony, Bremen and other federal states will follow. Drivers need a lot of patience.

According to the General German Automobile Club (ADAC), travel will increase sharply. He expects numerous traffic jams in all directions – especially at the weekend: the most massive traffic disruptions are to be expected on Friday afternoon, Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. The main reason is the increasing holiday traffic: In addition to Lower Saxony and Bremen, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia as well as France and parts of the Netherlands are also starting the summer holidays.

ADAC: It’s best to start by Thursday

In addition, holidaymakers from Scandinavia keep the travel routes running – as do travelers from North Rhine-Westphalia, where the summer holidays are already half over. Therefore, according to the ADAC, many returnees can already be expected. In the direction of the sea, mountains or to the south, day trippers and travelers who are not tied to holiday dates are also on the move at the weekend. According to the ADAC, if you are flexible, you should switch to quieter routes or, ideally, change the day of travel. Suitable days to start are Tuesday to Thursday, it said.

Additional truck driving ban should relieve

According to ADAC, the level of traffic jams could be the same as last year even be exceeded. “Even at Easter and Pentecost there was a lot more going on on the roads than in 2022 or before,” said an ADAC traffic expert. Accordingly, there were 38,351 traffic jams on the weekends of the 2022 summer holidays counted in Germany. And this year too, travelers will have to expect longer travel times, especially on the access roads to the mountains, to the lakes and to the coasts. The ADAC is hoping for at least some relief from the additional truck holiday driving ban, which applies every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of August.

ADAC traffic jam forecast: It can get crowded here in the north

Trunk roads to the North and Baltic SeasA 1 Dortmund – Bremen – LübeckA 2 Dortmund – HanoverA 7 Hamburg – FlensburgA 7 Hamburg – HanoverA 24 Berlin – HamburgA 31 Bottrop – Emden

The most congested weekends according to ADAC

14./16. Juli21./23. Juli28./30. Juli4./6. August11./13. August25./27. August8./10. September

Going on vacation by plane? New system at Hanover Airport

But even those who don’t go on vacation by car, but by plane, for example, could be confronted with problems again and arrive stressed at their vacation destination. Last year, there were long waiting times and missing suitcases at many airports. However, Hanover Airport, for example, has introduced a new system that is intended to reduce waiting times for travelers. However, the practical test during the holiday season is still pending.

