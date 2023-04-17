Arrested in Abruzzo with 2.3 kg of cocaine – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, APRIL 17 – Agents of the police station of San Benedetto del Tronto (Ascoli Piceno) arrested a 46-year-old from Sambenedettese last Saturday in Colonnella (Teramo), found in possession of 2.3 kilos of cocaine. During an anti-drug service to prevent drug trafficking destined for the Abruzzo region, staff of the Mobile Squad, anti-drug section, together with staff of the similar section of the Teramo Mobile Squad, stopped the 46-year-old for a check. Two pats were found in his car, hidden under the front seat, passenger side, containing a total of 2 kg and 292 grams of cocaine, and a thousand euros in cash. Everything was seized, as well as another 5,000 euros in cash found in the man’s home. (HANDLE).

