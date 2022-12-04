The battle for speed continues: the recent record of Rimac Nevera is surpassed by the performance of the Italian super sports car
On the one hand it is an exercise in style, on the other it remains the best way to make the very few lucky ones who will be able to buy them understand that they can drive a missile and not a car. And then, in the race for the latest hypercars, there is the pride of the design teams in feeling they are number one in the world. In short, the battle continues, with several twists and turns. In mid-November, the Croatian house Rimac celebrated the absolute record on the German track of Papenburg reaching 412 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 1.97 seconds thanks to a power of 1,914 HP delivered by four electric motors. But the primacy, on one aspect, did not last long, according to what was communicated by the manufacturer, in the tests carried out at the Dubai racetrack where the Pininfarina Battista was able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.86 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 4.79 seconds. Not only that, again according to the tests, the Battista is the electric car with the best braking in the world, managing to decelerate from 100 to 0 km/h in just 31 metres.
The Battista, built at the Pininfarina factory in Cambiano, has 1,900 HP of power and 2,340 Nm of torque, values which allow it to reach a top speed of 350 km/h. The range conferred by the 120 kWh battery that powers the four electric motors is 476 km (Wltp). The price is mind-boggling: 2.2 million euros, excluding taxes. Five driving modes with decidedly particular names and able to adapt to the needs of the driver: Pura, Calma, Energica, Furiosa and Character. Another peculiarity: only 150 units will be produced with a total of 128 million possible combinations for the interior. So the customization possibilities for wealthy clients are virtually endless. After all, at least 1,250 hours of craftsmanship are needed to make one example of Battista.