On the one hand it is an exercise in style, on the other it remains the best way to make the very few lucky ones who will be able to buy them understand that they can drive a missile and not a car. And then, in the race for the latest hypercars, there is the pride of the design teams in feeling they are number one in the world. In short, the battle continues, with several twists and turns. In mid-November, the Croatian house Rimac celebrated the absolute record on the German track of Papenburg reaching 412 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 1.97 seconds thanks to a power of 1,914 HP delivered by four electric motors. But the primacy, on one aspect, did not last long, according to what was communicated by the manufacturer, in the tests carried out at the Dubai racetrack where the Pininfarina Battista was able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.86 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 4.79 seconds. Not only that, again according to the tests, the Battista is the electric car with the best braking in the world, managing to decelerate from 100 to 0 km/h in just 31 metres.