Home » FAW Bestune Becomes Official Partner of China National Athletics Team, Launches Support Plan
Sports

FAW Bestune Becomes Official Partner of China National Athletics Team, Launches Support Plan

by admin
FAW Bestune Becomes Official Partner of China National Athletics Team, Launches Support Plan

FAW Bestune Becomes Official Partner of China National Athletics Team

Beijing, August 10 – FAW Bestune, a leading automobile manufacturer, has officially become the official partner of the China National Athletics Team. The signing ceremony for the cooperation took place in Beijing and was attended by key figures from both FAW Bestune and the athletics team.

At the event, FAW Bestune unveiled the “National Athletics Team Bestune Support Plan”, which includes presenting Bestune T90 cars to athletes of the Chinese track and field team who have won championships in the Asian Games, and Bestune small cars to those athletes who have broken their personal best records in the Asian Games. Additionally, FAW Bestune will recruit hundreds of Pentium car owners to come and cheer for Chinese athletes at various sporting events.

In a further show of support, Zhu Yaming, a men’s triple jump athlete, and Wu Yanni, a women’s 100m hurdles athlete, were announced as the product spokespersons for Bestune T90 and Bestune Pony, respectively.

The cooperation between FAW Bestune and the China National Athletics Team has been highly valued by both parties. Notable figures, including Olympic Women’s Shot Put Champion Gong Lijiao and Asian Athletics Grand Prix Triple Jump Champion Fang Yaoqing, were present at the signing ceremony, showing their support for the collaboration.

“In the arena of the automobile industry, FAW Bestune has always adhered to the brand spirit of ‘progressiveness’ and actively participated in market competition. This coincides with the sports spirit of being taller, faster, stronger, constantly surpassing the limit, and rushing to the peak. The two parties will work together to promote the continuous upward growth of Chinese brands, Chinese sports, and Chinese spirit,” said Lu Yu, deputy general manager of FAW Bestune.

See also  Team USA, announced the Select Team

With a history of continuous progress and achievements, Chinese track and field athletes have left an indelible mark on the world stage. FAW Bestune shares a similar spirit of constantly pushing boundaries and making advancements in the automobile industry. The collaboration between the two entities represents a natural fit and a drive to reach new heights.

In the upcoming international competitions, the Chinese national track and field team is set to aim for even higher goals. To support the team, FAW Bestune will provide high-quality cars for better training and competition opportunities, in addition to presenting the athletes with various accolades for their accomplishments.

The joining of star athletes Zhu Yaming and Wu Yanni as product spokespersons for Bestune T90 and Bestune Pony signifies a perfect partnership. Zhu Yaming, known for his powerful performance in the men’s triple jump, expressed his appreciation for Bestune T90, emphasizing how it meets the needs of his family. Wu Yanni, a popular 100-meter hurdles runner, perfectly embodies the “fashionable and cute pet” image of the Galloping Pony car.

This cooperation between FAW Bestune and the China National Athletics Team will not only bring mutual empowerment but also accelerate the transformation and growth of both parties in their respective fields. It marks a new chapter in the alliance between Chinese power and Pentium, showcasing their commitment to continuous progress and aiming for the top.

As FAW Bestune leads the way in the automobile industry and Chinese track and field athletes continue to make strides on the global stage, this collaboration sets the stage for further success and achievements in the future.

You may also like

They are prostitutes! A Russian official and Putin’s...

Mexican Team Led by Ignacio Ambriz Falls to...

Ligament rupture for Courtois, six months out –...

Schweinberger cycles to World Cup bronze in the...

Canadian Open 2023: Katie Boulter loses to Coco...

«Better one more check»- breaking latest news

The miner has to pay a fine due...

2023 Women’s World Cup Golden Boot odds, Hinata...

Criticism Abounds as United States Women’s Soccer Team...

Schlager open the fight for the semifinals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy