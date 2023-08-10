FAW Bestune Becomes Official Partner of China National Athletics Team

Beijing, August 10 – FAW Bestune, a leading automobile manufacturer, has officially become the official partner of the China National Athletics Team. The signing ceremony for the cooperation took place in Beijing and was attended by key figures from both FAW Bestune and the athletics team.

At the event, FAW Bestune unveiled the “National Athletics Team Bestune Support Plan”, which includes presenting Bestune T90 cars to athletes of the Chinese track and field team who have won championships in the Asian Games, and Bestune small cars to those athletes who have broken their personal best records in the Asian Games. Additionally, FAW Bestune will recruit hundreds of Pentium car owners to come and cheer for Chinese athletes at various sporting events.

In a further show of support, Zhu Yaming, a men’s triple jump athlete, and Wu Yanni, a women’s 100m hurdles athlete, were announced as the product spokespersons for Bestune T90 and Bestune Pony, respectively.

The cooperation between FAW Bestune and the China National Athletics Team has been highly valued by both parties. Notable figures, including Olympic Women’s Shot Put Champion Gong Lijiao and Asian Athletics Grand Prix Triple Jump Champion Fang Yaoqing, were present at the signing ceremony, showing their support for the collaboration.

“In the arena of the automobile industry, FAW Bestune has always adhered to the brand spirit of ‘progressiveness’ and actively participated in market competition. This coincides with the sports spirit of being taller, faster, stronger, constantly surpassing the limit, and rushing to the peak. The two parties will work together to promote the continuous upward growth of Chinese brands, Chinese sports, and Chinese spirit,” said Lu Yu, deputy general manager of FAW Bestune.

With a history of continuous progress and achievements, Chinese track and field athletes have left an indelible mark on the world stage. FAW Bestune shares a similar spirit of constantly pushing boundaries and making advancements in the automobile industry. The collaboration between the two entities represents a natural fit and a drive to reach new heights.

In the upcoming international competitions, the Chinese national track and field team is set to aim for even higher goals. To support the team, FAW Bestune will provide high-quality cars for better training and competition opportunities, in addition to presenting the athletes with various accolades for their accomplishments.

The joining of star athletes Zhu Yaming and Wu Yanni as product spokespersons for Bestune T90 and Bestune Pony signifies a perfect partnership. Zhu Yaming, known for his powerful performance in the men’s triple jump, expressed his appreciation for Bestune T90, emphasizing how it meets the needs of his family. Wu Yanni, a popular 100-meter hurdles runner, perfectly embodies the “fashionable and cute pet” image of the Galloping Pony car.

This cooperation between FAW Bestune and the China National Athletics Team will not only bring mutual empowerment but also accelerate the transformation and growth of both parties in their respective fields. It marks a new chapter in the alliance between Chinese power and Pentium, showcasing their commitment to continuous progress and aiming for the top.

As FAW Bestune leads the way in the automobile industry and Chinese track and field athletes continue to make strides on the global stage, this collaboration sets the stage for further success and achievements in the future.