At least 9 people were injured in a shooting near the stadium after the Nuggets won the championship – yqqlm

Original title: At least 9 people were injured in a shooting near the venue after the Nuggets won the championship

On June 14, 2023, Beijing time, a few days ago, the Nuggets defeated the Heat 4-1 and won the 2022-23 NBA championship.

According to the American gossip media TMZ, three and a half hours after the Nuggets won the championship, a mass shooting occurred one mile (about 1.6 kilometers) away from the home arena. The incident injured nine people, including three. The person was seriously injured.

It is reported that in the early evening, the police closed some streets in the city center, and a large number of spectators walked out of the arena at this time. According to the latest news, a suspect was also shot and has been detained without life-threatening. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: