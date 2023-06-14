Liu Cixin’s IP “Sea of ​​Dreams” first revealed the lineup, Huang Jingyu’s appearance subverted and challenged hard sci-fi heavy dramas-Qianlong.com China Capital Network

Source title: Liu Cixin’s IP “Sea of ​​Dreams” first revealed the lineup, Huang Jingyu’s appearance subverted and challenged hard sci-fi heavy-duty dramas

Adapted from the science fiction novel of the same name by Liu Cixin, produced by Idle Kung Fu Culture, co-produced by Youku and Kung Fu Films, broadcast exclusively on Youku, supervised by Liu Cixin, directed by Tian Li, starring Huang Jingyu, starring Wang Zixuan and Liu Chang “Sea of ​​Dreams” has been successfully completed. Recently, the official release of concept posters, finale specials, and starring stills revealed the cast for the first time, unveiling the theme of space exploration and resource disasters, focusing on the earth’s water resource crisis, and demonstrating China‘s aerospace strength from multiple angles. of mystery. Finishing special reveals behind-the-scenes ingenuity Huang Jingyu turned into a scavenger hunter to start an adventure Known as “the most anticipated adaptation” of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi IP, the wasteland sci-fi drama “Sea of ​​Dreams” mainly tells the story of the near future, when all the surface water on the earth rises into space without warning. A majestic and weird ice ring formed in the low-earth orbit. Since then, human beings have lost the ocean they depend on for survival and are facing an unprecedented crisis of survival. The scavenger hunter Jiang Xingbei (played by Huang Jingyu) leads the mysterious genius Yan Dong (played by Liu Chang) to give up the protection of the dome city and embark on a journey of many dangers. China Aerospace launched the “Star Reaching Project”. Astronaut Jiang Xingyao (played by Wang Zixuan) represented human beings to explore the ice ring. In order to continue the last glimmer of life for human civilization, twin brothers and sisters of dragon and phoenix embarked on a thrilling adventure with ups and downs. In the concept poster of the “Dream Chasing Voyage” version released this time, it shows a heavy wasteland sci-fi temperament, full of details. Scavengers wearing professional survival equipment occupy the main part of the picture, and behind them is the earth that has lost its ocean, and the color changes from blue to earthy yellow. And the “disappearing” surface water formed a beautiful and cruel giant ice ring in space. It is worth noting that the “dome city” reflected in the helmet mask of the scavengers is a gathering area for survivors built by human beings with all their resources in response to disasters. Presumably it will take up a lot of space in the play and become the “base camp” of the protagonists. The concept poster vividly highlights the sci-fi theme of how humans will get back the “sea”. In the finale special, the main creator appeared in front of the screen and dismantled the peculiar world view of “wasteland science fiction” in the story in detail, pushing the public’s expectations to a high point. At the beginning of the special series, director Tian Li raised the proposition “What would the earth be like without the sea? How will human beings survive?” With the release of the magnificent picture, the director introduced that the play will cover wasteland science fiction, wilderness adventure, Multiple elements such as space exploration: the dome city built under the wasteland, people surviving in harsh environments, scavengers looking for resources, fierce fighting scenes, speeding blasting and other high-energy scenes are also revealed one by one, infinitely broadening the boundaries of the audience’s imagination. In terms of role interpretation, the protagonists Huang Jingyu and Liu Chang in the special series have changed their previous images, showing people in a disgraceful wasteland look, while Wang Zixuan is an astronaut, wearing a spacesuit weighing dozens of kilograms for hanging Wia shooting, the performance is very subversive sex. The expressions of the three leading actors in the single stills also reveal a strong "narrative sense". It is worth mentioning that the series also uses the setting of China Aerospace to take the sea back home, showing a super high level of technology. The line "I will take the sea back and bring you home" dedicates the series to The intention of focusing on human beings' tenacious survival and self-salvation on the wasteland is vividly revealed. Tianli Liu Cixin joins hands with the Brilliant team Create the first “Oriental Context” wasteland science fiction drama The wasteland sci-fi drama “Sea of ​​Dreams” is produced by the super web drama “River God” production company Leisure Kung Fu Culture, and directed by Tian Li, the director of the “River God” series. It is reported that “River God” is regarded as a new benchmark in the web drama industry and has become It is a phenomenal super web drama that has won more than 20 awards at Chinese and foreign international film festivals. The series is also supervised by Liu Cixin, the author of the original author, who checks the base of science fiction and the temperament of the story. The series of movies “The Wandering Earth” and the drama “Three-Body Problem” adapted from his novels have repeatedly created myths at the box office and peak ratings. They are well-deserved “” Creator of popular sci-fi hits”, and “Sea of ​​Dreams” is Liu Cixin’s most anticipated film and television work among all IPs. Science fiction themes have always been fascinated by countless audiences because of their unique charm of constantly breaking the human imagination and infinitely exploring the mysteries of the universe. How to use realism to create excellent science fiction themes that are more in line with the Chinese context has also become an issue in recent years. This year makes creators eager to try. Tian Li, the director of the series “Sea of ​​Dreams”, revealed in an interview that it took five years to develop the script of “Sea of ​​Dreams”, hoping to bring a “crazy and artistic” hardcore science fiction work to the audience. The series is committed to integrating “local culture” into it. By presenting the story setting of the Chinese people living hard in the wasteland environment and resolving the crisis, it not only creates a new series of hard science fiction that is strongly related to the Chinese context, but also broadens the scope of science fiction. The theme of the new painting style, but also promote the unique power of oriental wisdom, show the unity and collective consciousness of the Chinese nation, let the audience see my country's aerospace strength, stimulate the national pride and patriotic enthusiasm of the Chinese people, and the audience in the new era In line. Currently, the wasteland sci-fi drama "Sea of ​​Dreams" has entered post-production and will be exclusively broadcast on Youku, so stay tuned.

