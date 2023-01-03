Listen to the audio version of the article

Armani Beauty inaugurates the new space inside Rinascente Duomo in Milan. The open and welcoming structure, located near one of the main entrances of the Milanese department store, displays the brand’s products – perfumes, makeup and skincare – including the collection of exclusive Armani/Privé fragrances.

Red, nude and gold are the colors that characterize the space which offers, among others, flash makeup services or the possibility of virtually trying on the brand’s references via an interactive Vto (virtual try on) screen. Finally, an engraving service available for all fragrances (men’s, women’s and Armani/Privé) allows you to personalize the bottles.