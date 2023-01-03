Home Entertainment Armani Beauty renews the space inside Rinascente Duomo in Milan
Armani Beauty renews the space inside Rinascente Duomo in Milan

Armani Beauty renews the space inside Rinascente Duomo in Milan

In addition to the products, flash make-up services or the possibility of virtually trying on the brand’s references via an interactive Vto (virtual try on) screen and personalizing the bottles of Armani/Privé perfumes

Armani Beauty inaugurates the new space inside Rinascente Duomo in Milan. The open and welcoming structure, located near one of the main entrances of the Milanese department store, displays the brand’s products – perfumes, makeup and skincare – including the collection of exclusive Armani/Privé fragrances.

Red, nude and gold are the colors that characterize the space which offers, among others, flash makeup services or the possibility of virtually trying on the brand’s references via an interactive Vto (virtual try on) screen. Finally, an engraving service available for all fragrances (men’s, women’s and Armani/Privé) allows you to personalize the bottles.

