The US manufacturing sector deteriorated in December, according to the S&P Global PMI. The indicator settled at 46.2 points, confirming the preliminary survey and marking a decrease compared to the 47.7 points in November.

We remind you that a value below 50 points indicates a contraction. Therefore, the data highlights a deterioration in the operating conditions of manufacturing companies at a faster pace than in the previous month. In particular, this is the sharpest drop since May 2020, and among the sharpest since 2009.

The decline stems from weak customer demand, which led to faster declines in production and new orders.