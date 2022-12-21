Home Business Leonardo, generational relay: 600 young people enter and 400 early retirees
Leonardo, generational relay: 600 young people enter and 400 early retirees

A new generational relay arrives in Leonardo after the company reached an agreement with the unions on 400 exits. In fact, there will be early retirement of around 400 resources of the group on a national basis, who operate in particular in the Corporate and Staff functions of the companies Leonardo, Leonardo Global Solutions and Leonardo Logistics.

According to the provisions of the agreement, which was signed by all the workers’ representatives of the group, access to the early retirement plan will be on a voluntary basis and will take place in the two-year period 2023-2024. Anyone who meets the pension requirements by and no later than 30 November 2028 will be able to join.

In addition to the voluntary exits, the plan also envisages 600 hires with the aim of bringing strategic skills to the company, “in line with the evolution of company processes and professional profiles and functional to the achievement of the objectives of consolidation and evolution of the various sectors of business,” explains the group. The new entrances will coincide with the exits.

