Zbigniew Rau expects great things from Italy of Giorgia Meloni. The Polish foreign minister, an exponent of “Law and Justice”, is part of the same European political family as the Italian premier (“Conservatives and reformists”) and argues that Italy and Poland can never converge on the priorities to bring to Europe as in this moment . In this exclusive interview with RepublicRau says he is convinced, for example, that the Commission and the EU Court are violating Warsaw’s sovereignty in an “embarrassing” way with calls and sanctions on the rule of law: justice is an “exclusive” competence of the States, he claims .

