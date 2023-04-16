CAVALERA – Sign with Nuclear Blast

The CAVALERA brothers not only sign to Nuclear Blast Records but also announce the re-recording of Bestial Devastation & Morbid Visions.



Nuclear Blast is proud to announce the signing of metal legends CAVALERA. Today the band announces that they have re-recorded SEPULTURA’s debut EP Bestial Devastation and debut album Morbid Visions.

Max Cavalera comments: “As we get tougher year after year, sometimes you have to go back to where it all began! We re-recorded Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with NOW’s awesome sound but with the raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the time we are living in right now…. Apocalyptic as Hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days that we have memorized.”

Iggor Cavalera erklärt: “I always felt that the recordings of our earlier work didn’t do justice to the way we performed the songs. So this is a very special moment in our lives where we are very proud to show you true fans our true representation of the amazing albums Bestial Devastation & Morbid Visions with a crazy visual identity…enjoy and see you all in the pit “.

“Morbid Visions” and “Bestial Devastation” were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera, with John Aquilino handling the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. CAVALERA commissioned Eliran Kantor to design the artwork for both albums.

Below is the tracklisting for Morbid Visions:

1. Morbid Visions

2. Mayhem

3. Troops Of Doom

4. War

5. Crucifixion

6. Show Me The Wrath

7. Funeral Rites

8. Empire Of The Damned

9. Burn The Dead

Below is the tracklisting for Bestial Devastation:

1. The Curse

2. Bestial Devastation

3. Antichrist

4. Necromancer

5. Warriors Of Death

6. Friday the 13th

Band Links:

The post CAVALERA – Unterschreiben bei Nuclear Blast appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

