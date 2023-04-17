FC Barcelona attack Real Madrid

A corruption investigation is underway against FC Barcelona in connection with payments of millions to a former vice president of Spanish refereeing. The club president Joan Laporta defends himself at a media conference and speaks of “lynchings”.

«629 technical reports on referees and 43 CD» – Joan Laporta during his defense speech. Alejandro Garcia / EPA

Two glass side tables are set up on the podium in front of Joan Laporta. On it are four folders, three garnet-colored, one red, which the club’s lawyers and compliance experts have deposited there. Sensitive material, sensitive topic: Two months after the revelations began about FC Barcelona paying millions to a then vice president of Spanish refereeing, the club boss came to comment in detail on the “Negreira case”.