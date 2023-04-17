Home » FC Barcelona attack Real Madrid
Sports

FC Barcelona attack Real Madrid

by admin
FC Barcelona attack Real Madrid

A corruption investigation is underway against FC Barcelona in connection with payments of millions to a former vice president of Spanish refereeing. The club president Joan Laporta defends himself at a media conference and speaks of “lynchings”.

«629 technical reports on referees and 43 CD» – Joan Laporta during his defense speech.

Alejandro Garcia / EPA

Two glass side tables are set up on the podium in front of Joan Laporta. On it are four folders, three garnet-colored, one red, which the club’s lawyers and compliance experts have deposited there. Sensitive material, sensitive topic: Two months after the revelations began about FC Barcelona paying millions to a then vice president of Spanish refereeing, the club boss came to comment in detail on the “Negreira case”.

See also  So has Italian football recovered? — Sportellate.it

You may also like

World Snooker Championship 2023: Mark Williams beats Jimmy...

Quarterback Jalen Hurts extends at Philadelphia Eagles

NBA on Sky Sports: seven live between 17...

Marathon: Chebet wins again in Boston – Kipchoge...

Juventus, midfield to be re-founded: Tielemans is back...

Paderborn saves the last chance in the fight...

the girl of the last photo of Julia...

Juventus shirts for Save The Children up for...

Vandalism by Rostock fans: This is what a...

Ancona, maxi brawl between fans and players at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy