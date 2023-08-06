FC Barcelona Prepares for Joan Gamper Trophy Match Against Tottenham

Title: FC Barcelona Set to Face Tottenham in Joan Gamper Trophy Match

FC Barcelona is gearing up for one of its most significant events of the year, the Joan Gamper Trophy, in front of its home audience. The team left a positive impression during the preseason by defeating rival Real Madrid 3-0, and now they aim to build on that momentum as they prepare for the official competition.

The upcoming clash will see Tottenham take on the Barcelona club. Here is all the essential information you need to know about this match:

– City: Barcelona, Spain

– Stadium: Montjuic Stadium

– Date: Wednesday, August 8

– Time: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina, and 12:00 in Mexico

The match will be televised on Movistar Plus and TV3, with live streaming available on DirecTV, as well as Sky or Blue to Go.

In terms of injuries, only two players will be unavailable for the match, and they both belong to Tottenham. Bentacur is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Ryan Sessegnon is out due to a hamstring injury.

Now let’s take a look at the possible lineups for both teams:

Barça: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Conde, Christensen, Marcos Alonso; De Jong, Eric Garcia, Gavi; Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Rosemary, Dvies, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Son, Maddison, Kulusevski, Kane.

As for the 90min forecast, it predicts a thrilling encounter with a scoreline of Barça 3-2 Tottenham.

Stay tuned for more news on the current situation of FC Barcelona.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

