FC Bayern sets Tottenham in the Harry Kane ultimatum

Will there soon be clarity in poker about Harry Kane (30)? According to Britain’s Telegraph, Bayern have given Tottenham a deadline to accept their latest offer for the striker. This should expire at midnight. All parties, including the player, want Kane’s future to be clarified as soon as possible.

This report coincides with information from BILD, according to which Tottenham boss Daniel Levy will decide today, Friday, whether he wants to sell Kane to Bayern Munich. Bayern want clarity and Levy knows: Kane has otherwise given Bayern his yes word for next season.

On Monday there was another round of talks in London, the Bayern managers Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe met Levy on site.

The last offer from Munich is said to be 85 million euros as a fixed sum. In addition, there would be ten million euros as possible bonus payments in certain constellations. Among other things, Bayern built on the fact that Kane wanted a quick decision: before the start of the Premier League on August 13 against Brentford, the deal should be over the stage. Because: Kane should not play a mandatory league game for the old employer before moving to Germany.

Ex-Frankfurt Kamada shortly before moving to Lazio

Former Frankfurt professional Daichi Kamada is about to be hired by Lazio Rome. The 26-year-old Japanese completed the obligatory medical check-up in the Italian capital on Friday, as the Serie A club and Champions League participant announced on Twitter. Already on Thursday evening, the club published a video of Kamada’s arrival in Rome with a Lazio scarf around his neck; Kamada said “Forza Lazio” to the camera. The only thing left is to sign the contract.

There had been speculation about Kamada’s future several times before. The Japan international has been traded to several top clubs including Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. Kamada’s contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expired in the summer.

Xabi Alonso extends at Leverkusen

This is unexpected. Xabi Alonso (41) extends his contract at Bayer 04 Leverkusen by two years until 2026. The club announced this on Friday afternoon. This news comes as a surprise at this point in time. At the end of July, the Spaniard had left his future open. Alonso: “It’s not an important topic for me right now. I’m in no hurry, I’m not putting any pressure on it, but neither is the club.”

Sport boss Simon Rolfes also explained: “The focus now is on getting the team going and working on the squad. Then the topic will certainly become one between Xabi and us. There is no time frame for this.”

Alonso took over as coach at Leverkusen in October 2022, but only signed a contract until 2024. In his first season he reached the semi-finals in the Europa League with the Werkself, only to fail there at AS Roma (0-1/0-0). . He ended the Bundesliga season in sixth place and thus secured re-qualification for the Europa League.

FC St. Pauli releases Medic from training

Second division FC St. Pauli has released its defender Jakov Medic for negotiations about a possible transfer for the time being. As the club announced on Friday, the 24-year-old Croatian will not be in the squad for the home game on Saturday (1 p.m., in the WELT sports ticker) against Fortuna Düsseldorf. According to media reports, Medic recently negotiated with the Dutch top club Ajax Amsterdam. There was no statement from the club on possible talks. Medic was on the pitch a total of 65 times for Hamburg and scored eight goals.

Tottenham before signing Wolfsburg’s van de Ven

According to a media report, defender Micky van de Ven from Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg is about to move to Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. This was reported by the portal “The Athletic” on Friday. The 22-year-old Dutchman is said to travel to England at short notice for a medical check-up and then sign a long-term contract with the traditional London club.

Van de Ven moved from Dutch FC Volendam to Lower Saxony in August 2021. The central defender played a total of 36 competitive games for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and in the cup, in which he scored one goal and assisted two more.

Chelsea bring in central defender for 45 million euros

Chelsea have signed French international Axel Disasi. The 25-year-old central defender moves from AS Monaco to Premier League twelfth last season. Disasi signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge. According to information from the broadcaster Sky Sports, the Londoners will pay the equivalent of around 45 million euros to Monaco.

Manchester United and Newcastle United were also previously considered interested parties. Chelsea’s signing is a reaction to the long-term absence of Wesley Fofana, who has to undergo surgery following a cruciate ligament injury. Disasi has made 130 appearances in France’s Ligue 1. He made his debut for the French national team at the last World Cup in Qatar, for which he had only recently been nominated.

Stuttgart with compromises in squad planning

According to sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, there are “no offers of nearly the same size” for the coveted pros Hiroki Ito and Konstantinos Mavropanos from VfB Stuttgart. “We have clear ideas and are not going to let ourselves drift at this point,” said Wohlgemuth. At the same time, when putting together the squad for the Bundesliga club, both “economic proportionality” and the “sporting substance and quality of the team” should be taken into account.

According to media reports, Ajax Amsterdam have shown interest in Ito, Mavropanos is said to be in talks with Italian champions SSC Napoli and Serhou Guirassy could also move thanks to a release clause. “Of course we want to send the best possible team into the race, but we know and accept our general conditions. We will have to make some compromises,” said Wohlgemuth.

Stuttgart sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth

Source: dpa/Christoph Schmidt

However, Deniz Undav’s loan this week is no anticipation of a possible departure from Guirassy. “Although center strikers both have their own profile,” said Wohlgemuth. “We are consistently pursuing our sporting plan. And Serhou is a key factor in that. Of course we are prepared and don’t grope in the dark just in case. “We have players who can step into the breach. As of now, we don’t want to get a player for this position, we want to find internal solutions,” said the 44-year-old.

Carstensen is moving to 1. FC Köln on loan

Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln have signed Danish right-back Rasmus Carstensen on loan. The former junior national player is moving from the Belgian first division club KRC Genk to the Rhine for one season. The 23-year-old is available on the defensive flank as an alternative for Benno Schmitz. “His profile has a lot of things that are important for a right-back in our game concept. That’s why we’re convinced that after a comparatively manageable period of familiarization, he will ensure some serious competition,” said FC Managing Director Christian Keller.

Hansa Rostock borrows attacker

Juan Perea reinforces the attack of the second division club FC Hansa Rostock. As the club announced on Friday, the 23-year-old Colombian was loaned out by Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart until the end of the season. The center forward played for the Swabians in 16 first division games last season, in which he scored a goal.

Rostock sporting director Kristian Walter is happy about the signing of the South American: “His speed and his drive to attack will liven up our front row. We see him as a suitable piece of the puzzle in the offensive area.” Perea could make his debut in the Mecklenburg jersey on Saturday (1 p.m.) in the away game at newly promoted SV Elversberg.

