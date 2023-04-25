FC Bayern: The next club boss is being targeted in Munich

After the criticism of club boss Oliver Kahn, the future of another board member of FC Bayern Munich seems uncertain. According to a media report, doubts about Hasan Salihamidzic are growing. Above all, one mistake is blamed on the sports director.

WAccording to a media report, due to the earnings crisis at FC Bayern Munich, Hasan Salihamidzic is apparently also coming under more pressure in addition to CEO Oliver Kahn. As the trade magazine “Kicker” reported on Monday, two days after the 1: 3 defeat in Mainz, there are internal doubts as to whether the former professional is up to his tasks as a sports director at FC Bayern. There were increasing opinions that this position with the German record champions was too big for the 46-year-old.

Salihamidzic started as sports director at Bayern in 2017 and was promoted to the board in 2020. One of his biggest advocates at the time was club icon Uli Hoeneß. The 71-year-old is now Honorary President and an enormously influential member of the Supervisory Board, which, according to the Articles of Association, determines the composition of the Management Board.

Salihamidzic is primarily accused of not having acted happily on the transfer market. Of the newcomers this season, only defender Matthijs de Ligt counts as a direct hit. The sports director also blamed the fact that he did not choose a direct replacement for the center forward Robert Lewandowski, who had migrated to FC Barcelona, ​​as a mistake.

Salihamidzic’s transfer balance and work in previous years is rated much more positively. Under his direction, Bayern celebrated six titles in 2020 alone.

Oliver Kahn attacks the players

Even before the humiliation at FSV Mainz 05, CEO Oliver Kahn had come under criticism both internally and in public. The 53-year-old attacked the players after the recent bankruptcy, spoke of a “catastrophe” if this season ended without a title, but put himself in front of coach Thomas Tuchel. His rest period after his almost historically bad Bayern start is over again.

Club President Herbert Hainer ruled out direct consequences for the time being – despite losing the lead in the table. According to media reports, Kahn should have the chance to lead Bayern out of the deep sporting crisis at least until the end of May. Meetings of the supervisory board are planned around the end of the season.