FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel – “The coach makes a very confused impression”

FC Bayern threatens to lose all titles this season. The change of coach to Thomas Tuchel has clearly missed its effect. After only four weeks in office, the new coach has to take clear criticism.

TAccording to ex-national player Dietmar Hamann, rainer Thomas Tuchel is partly to blame for FC Bayern’s sporting crisis. “The leadership may be confused, but the coach has also made a very confused impression in his four weeks so far,” said the former Bayern professional on Sky: “If he also gambles away the championship, it is clear that he will be shot .” After the 3-1 draw at Mainz 05, Munich lost their lead in the Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund.

“I’ve rarely experienced a change of coach where things get worse in the short term. That’s exactly what happened at Bayern,” said Hamann. Against Mainz, the team played “as if from all good spirits”, in the cup defeat in the quarter-finals against SC Freiburg the performance of the team was like a “pile of chickens”. Hamann also criticized Tuchel’s public statements and the line-ups. “You have no competition other than the Bundesliga. You have two players who are in form: Coman and Sané. And they don’t play.” Bayern lost to Manchester City in the Champions League.

FC Bayern loses clearly in the Bundesliga in Mainz and no longer has the championship in their own hands.

Former Bayern professional Thorsten Fink does not see the problems in Munich with the new coach Tuchel, who followed Julian Nagelsmann a month ago. “Something has to be wrong and it has to be within the team,” said the 55-year-old. “I am convinced that Thomas Tuchel is using the right levers.”

“There are quarreling groups, but no team”

Hamann also sees the atmosphere in the team as a problem. “There are quarreling groups, but no team,” said the 49-year-old, who sees “deep rifts” in the squad of the record champions. “The team is falling apart at the moment.” He would have liked the clear criticism from CEO Oliver Kahn after the 1: 3 in Mainz “six to eight weeks ago. You stood protectively in front of the team for too long.”

In the Bundesliga title fight, Hamann believes Dortmund are capable of the first championship since 2012. “Now they have it in their own hands and shouldn’t give up the lead in the table,” he said. “I can well imagine them winning the last five games. Fink, on the other hand, has doubts about BVB, which is currently one point ahead, and believes in the eleventh title in a row for Munich. “I’m sure Bayern will win all five games. Dortmund have something to lose now,” he said.