Home » FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel – “The coach makes a very confused impression”
Sports

FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel – “The coach makes a very confused impression”

by admin
FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel – “The coach makes a very confused impression”
football Criticism and Thomas Tuchel

“The coach makes a very confused impression”

| Reading time: 2 minutes

FC Bayern threatens to lose all titles this season. The change of coach to Thomas Tuchel has clearly missed its effect. After only four weeks in office, the new coach has to take clear criticism.

TAccording to ex-national player Dietmar Hamann, rainer Thomas Tuchel is partly to blame for FC Bayern’s sporting crisis. “The leadership may be confused, but the coach has also made a very confused impression in his four weeks so far,” said the former Bayern professional on Sky: “If he also gambles away the championship, it is clear that he will be shot .” After the 3-1 draw at Mainz 05, Munich lost their lead in the Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund.

“I’ve rarely experienced a change of coach where things get worse in the short term. That’s exactly what happened at Bayern,” said Hamann. Against Mainz, the team played “as if from all good spirits”, in the cup defeat in the quarter-finals against SC Freiburg the performance of the team was like a “pile of chickens”. Hamann also criticized Tuchel’s public statements and the line-ups. “You have no competition other than the Bundesliga. You have two players who are in form: Coman and Sané. And they don’t play.” Bayern lost to Manchester City in the Champions League.

“It was a crash to the absolute low point of this season”

FC Bayern loses clearly in the Bundesliga in Mainz and no longer has the championship in their own hands. WELT sports reporter Julien Wolff says who he sees as responsible for the deep crisis of the soccer record champions.

Former Bayern professional Thorsten Fink does not see the problems in Munich with the new coach Tuchel, who followed Julian Nagelsmann a month ago. “Something has to be wrong and it has to be within the team,” said the 55-year-old. “I am convinced that Thomas Tuchel is using the right levers.”

See also  Global football supports Eriksson and Chinese football team official sends blessings on WeChat_Inter Milan

“There are quarreling groups, but no team”

Hamann also sees the atmosphere in the team as a problem. “There are quarreling groups, but no team,” said the 49-year-old, who sees “deep rifts” in the squad of the record champions. “The team is falling apart at the moment.” He would have liked the clear criticism from CEO Oliver Kahn after the 1: 3 in Mainz “six to eight weeks ago. You stood protectively in front of the team for too long.”

also read

In the Bundesliga title fight, Hamann believes Dortmund are capable of the first championship since 2012. “Now they have it in their own hands and shouldn’t give up the lead in the table,” he said. “I can well imagine them winning the last five games. Fink, on the other hand, has doubts about BVB, which is currently one point ahead, and believes in the eleventh title in a row for Munich. “I’m sure Bayern will win all five games. Dortmund have something to lose now,” he said.

You may also like

Naples Salernitana postponed? Casini: ‘If there are security...

Naturalization is not about business-Comments-China Industry Network

DFB confirms: 1000th international match in Bremen against...

stopped the son. Giampaolo Turazza and Vilma Vezzaro...

Inter Juve, the probable formations for the second...

After Machulla-Aus in Flensburg: Glandorf looking for a...

Brazil will wait until May 25 for Ancelotti’s...

Sportgerichtshof CAS is dealing with a transfer dispute...

Serie B, Pisa-Bari result sub judice: what happened...

Workers’ Fun Sports Meeting staged on the construction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy