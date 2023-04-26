Home » Urso meeting with Yermak and Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko
News

Urso meeting with Yermak and Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko

by admin
Urso meeting with Yermak and Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko

Meeting by videoconference with a delegation from the Government of Ukraine

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear today held a videoconference meeting with a delegation from the Government of Ukraine led by the head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Andrej Yermak and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Julija Svyrydenko. At the center of the conversation are two projects to support Ukrainian products and businesses.

In particular, Kiev asked Italy technical assistance to achieve the creation of a ‘Made in Ukraine’ brand. Proposal on which Minister Urso, who had already launched the project during his mission to Kiev last January, has ensured maximum support. In fact, for Urso the identification of typical Ukrainian products with a national brand can contribute to their purchase both for solidarity reasons and to better identify their origin. The technical aspects of the project will now have to be better defined to make it compatible with EU standards and with the commitments already made by Ukraine with Brussels.

The second project examined today concerns cooperation between the industrial systems of Italy and Ukraine in the sector oflight industry: on this issue, Minister Urso underlined the importance of closer collaboration, hoping for the involvement of the Italian and Ukrainian trade associations in order to quickly seize the most concrete opportunities.

At the end of the video conference, the success of the next conference on was wished reconstruction to be held in Rome on April 26: an event, it was underlined, which it is hoped will soon translate into an active contribution to the productive recovery of Ukraine

See also  We reject the occupation policies in Jerusalem - Al-Ghad TV

Current Rating: 5 / 5

You may also like

Health brigades intensify the winter vaccination campaign in...

Debut with victory for Risaralda U-15

Videos of minors online, Agcom close for social...

Karachi: A case has been registered against the...

More than 100 journalists, NGO activists and lawyers...

The trailer of Fast 10 created a sensation

Digital reading, obstacle or complement?

The 10 best books on migrants

Drew Lauter vindicates himself when an independent investigation...

They captured the alleged murderer of leader Alfonso...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy