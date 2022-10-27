Executive summary:The prosperous times meet the grand meeting, and then start a new journey. On October 22, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which was successfully concluded in Beijing, was a congress that held high the flag, gathered strength, and forged ahead in unity. It was of great historical significance in the development process of the party and the country.

Hold high the great banner and gather the mighty power

——On in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Commentator of Guangming Daily

The prosperous times meet the grand meeting, and then start a new journey. On October 22, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which was successfully concluded in Beijing, was a congress that held high the flag, gathered strength, and forged ahead in unity. It was of great historical significance in the development process of the party and the country.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s report to the Congress on behalf of the 19th Central Committee reviewed and summarized the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past ten years, and expounded the Chinese characteristics that have opened up a new realm of Marxism in China and modernization and Chinese-style modernization. and essential issues, make strategic plans for building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way, and make overall arrangements for coordinating the promotion of the “five-in-one” overall layout and the coordinated promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout. The development of the party and the country in the new era and the new journey and the realization of the second centenary goal have pointed out the way forward and established a guideline for action.

The direction determines the road, and the road determines the destiny.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have fully implemented the party’s basic theory, basic line, and basic strategy, adopted a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthrough progress, achieved a series of landmark achievements, and experienced Withstanding the risks and challenges from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc., the Party and the country have made historic achievements and undergone historic changes, pushing my country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Whether the shoes fit your feet, you will know when you wear them; if the road is good, you will know when you walk. Practice has fully proved that the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics is a noble road to create a better life for the people and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The flag leads the direction, and the mission gathers strength.

To thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, and strive to promote high-quality development; implement the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, and strengthen modernization Build talent support; develop people’s democracy in the whole process and ensure that the people are the masters of the country; adhere to the rule of law in an all-round way, and promote the construction of a rule-of-law China; promote cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and create new brilliance of socialist culture; enhance people’s well-being and improve people’s quality of life; promote green development to promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature; to advance the modernization of the national security system and capabilities, and to resolutely safeguard national security and social stability; to achieve the centenary goal of the founding of the army, and to create a new situation for the modernization of national defense and military; reunification; promote world peace and development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind; unswervingly and comprehensively govern the party strictly, further advance the new great project of party building in the new era, and strive to write a new chapter in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Chinese-style modernization promotes the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

On the new great journey, hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and unswervingly follow the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, we must always adhere to the leadership of the party, and always adhere to the Marxist China of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We must uphold and improve the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and always insist that development is for the people, development depends on the people, and development results are shared by the people; we must continue to coordinate and promote the overall layout of the “five-in-one” and coordinated advancement The “Four Comprehensives” strategic layout will build our party better, develop our country better, and continue to create a new situation for the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams. The blueprint has been drawn and the horn has been sounded. Let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. Strengthen confidence, work with one heart and one mind, work hard and move forward bravely, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way!

