At first it seemed that the big farewell would be at his home, Basel, the last tournament of a glorious career. Instead, the right knee, operated on three times, messed up Roger Federer’s plans. The Magnifico, as the whole world knows, said goodbye to tennis in tears at the O2 Arena in London, in “his of him” Laver Cup, the challenge between Europe and the rest of the world organized by his Team8 agency. But at his home they would have expected to see him at least pop up for a final greeting within the friendly walls. It will not be so. Not only will Roger not play the tournament, as announced well in advance, but he will not even attend the Swiss Indoors, scheduled in his hometown from 22 to 30 October.

Too soon

“I thank the organizers for their proposal – said the 20 Grand Slam champion -. Celebrating at my house would be of particular importance, but unfortunately this appointment comes too soon compared to London”. In short, we need to metabolize, the emotional (and media) impact of the tennis salute with the reunited Fab4 was too strong. The tears of him and Nadal, the 20 thousand of the O2 Arena, the televisions around the world connected: this was certainly the most worthy farewell for a global icon, owned by the whole world of sport. However, the indoor event remains of the highest level: there will be Carlos Alcaraz, very young number 1 in the world, and there will also be Casper Ruud, the Norwegian who played two Grand Slam finals this year and ended up defeated by as many Spaniards: Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros and Carlitos in New York.