Pellegrini accompanied by Matteo Giunta participated in the screening of “The Whale” by Darren Aronofsky
A week after the wedding with Matteo Giunta, Federica Pellegrini returns to Venice, obviously accompanied by her husband. The Olympic champion last night was a guest at the Vanity Fair party at the Municipal Casino and tonight, after taking part in Tiziana Rocca’s Filming Italy Best Movie Award, she walked the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival.
Smiles for everyone
Federica, who went to see Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (film in competition with a magnificent Brendan Fraser), wore a splendid Pinko dress, bare shoulders and a dizzying slit. Next to her, of course, the new groom.
September 4, 2022 (change September 4, 2022 | 21:17)
