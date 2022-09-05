Home Sports Federica returns to Venice: after the wedding here is the red carpet among the stars
Federica returns to Venice: after the wedding here is the red carpet among the stars

Pellegrini accompanied by Matteo Giunta participated in the screening of “The Whale” by Darren Aronofsky

by our correspondent Elisabetta Esposito

A week after the wedding with Matteo Giunta, Federica Pellegrini returns to Venice, obviously accompanied by her husband. The Olympic champion last night was a guest at the Vanity Fair party at the Municipal Casino and tonight, after taking part in Tiziana Rocca’s Filming Italy Best Movie Award, she walked the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival.

Federica, who went to see Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (film in competition with a magnificent Brendan Fraser), wore a splendid Pinko dress, bare shoulders and a dizzying slit. Next to her, of course, the new groom.

September 4, 2022 (change September 4, 2022 | 21:17)

