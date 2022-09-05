Home Sports Who is the “feather” fighting for the front
Who is the "feather" fighting for the front

Who is the “feather” fighting for the front

Who is the “feather” fighting for the front

　　Star Online September 5th According to (Hunan Daily, New Hunan Client Reporter Zhang Fufang Correspondent Liu Zhijian) yesterday morning, the “Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Together Towards the Future” 2022 Tianxin District Fourth Cadre and Workers Games Badminton Invitational Tournament ended successfully at the Jiufeng Badminton Tennis Hall.

This competition invited more than 100 badminton enthusiasts from various units, streets and parks directly in Tianxin District to form a total of 13 teams. On the field, the team members threw themselves into it and worked hard. The players with the leading score steadily expanded the score, and the players who were temporarily behind in the score gritted their teeth and struggled to catch up. Accurately smashing and counterattacking with ease, every move shows the superb skills of the players. After two days of fierce competition, the District Public Security Bureau finally won the first place in the team competition; Bian Jingbo and Luo Sheng of the District Public Security Bureau won the first place in the men’s doubles group in the individual event, and District Chengfa, Jin Fang and He Songlin of the State-owned Assets Federation won the individual event The first place in the women’s doubles group; Ou Chengfa, Yan Qiaojun and He Bin of the State-owned Assets United Team won the first place in the mixed doubles group in the individual event.

See also  Scuffet had to go to Parma: displaced by Buffon. Now wait for Empoli and Spezia

This Badminton Invitational Tournament is hosted by the People’s Government of Tianxin District, Changsha City, and undertaken by the Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Tianxin District, Changsha City. . As a national fitness event for cadres and workers in Tianxin District every four years, the Games also covered tug-of-war, rope skipping, 50-meter head-to-head relay races and other events. The district has formed a good atmosphere of promoting cohesion through sports and development through competitions.

