September 5th is Wang Xinling’s 40th birthday. On the evening of the 4th, she posted a set of photos on social platforms preparing to celebrate her birthday. In the photos, she is wearing a bright yellow knitted sweater with a pearl necklace, showing a girlish feeling. She also took a group photo with Wu Jinyan and others with flowers in hand, and the atmosphere was happy.

Wang Xinling said in the text: “I’m starting to celebrate my birthday. Taking advantage of the recording gap and the team dinner, I don’t know what words can I use to praise Chef Su’s perfect craftsmanship and menu. It’s a happy and relaxing night, full of food and ready for the next journey. go.”

It is reported that Wang Xinling and Wu Jinyan participated in the variety show “The Third Season of Riding the Wind and Waves” together. Wang Xinling successfully “formed a group” and won the “2022 Ride the Wind Award Annual Champion”, and Wu Jinyan finally ranked 11th, which attracted many viewers Uneasy. When Wang Xinling stood on the podium and gave her speech, she also specially cued Wu Jinyan who was in the audience, saying that the final result is not the most important thing, but the more important thing is getting to know these sisters.

Previously, some netizens posted Reuters that several sisters of Sister Lang 3 were recording programs in Dali, including Wang Xinling and Wu Jinyan. It is reported that after the official conclusion of “Sister Lang 3”, several of the sisters gathered again to record the variety show “The Promise of the Stars”, a derivative of Sister Lang 3. It can be seen from the Reuters picture that several sisters are dressed casually, riding a bicycle by themselves, and they seem to be returning to their youth, and the atmosphere at the scene seems to be quite happy.

Original title: Wang Xinling shared a 40-year-old birthday photo holding flowers and took a group photo with Wu Jinyan and others

