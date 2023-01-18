Original title: Feld 34+10 Zhang Ning scored 25 points and 9 rebounds Shanxi sent Ningbo 6-game losing streak

According to news on January 17, in the CBA regular season, Ningbo played against Shanxi. In the end, Shanxi defeated Ningbo 113-103, giving the opponent a 6-game losing streak.

At the beginning, Ningbo relied on Li Yuanyu and Zhao Junfeng’s three-pointers to take the lead, and then Shanxi took over the game. Feldry scored 12 points in a row from outside shots, and Shanxi played a 26-12 offensive. In the second quarter, Ningbo couldn’t find the rhythm. Feld could score and connect the team. Shanxi led by 19 points and entered the second half. In the third quarter, the offense of Ningbo’s double foreign lineup improved. The two teamed up to score 24 points in the third quarter to chase the point difference to 10 points. In the final quarter, Ningbo struggled to catch up, and Shanxi won the game steadily. In the end, Shanxi defeated Ningbo 113-103, giving the opponent a 6-game losing streak.

data:

Shanxi: Feld 34 points, 4 rebounds and 10 assists, Zhang Ning 25 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Yuan Shuai 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, Xing Zhiqiang 11 points and 12 rebounds, Ge Zhaobao 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Zhang Chunjun 6 points, Chang Lin had 8 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, and Wilms had 4 points and 3 assists.

Ningbo: Taylor 34 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals, Todorovich 22 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals, Li Yuanyu 6 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, Zhao Junfeng 6 points and 2 rebounds, Ning Hongyu 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks, Wang Xu 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Dang Ruibo 8 points.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: