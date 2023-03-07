Behind the two favorite Red Bull cars, the Spanish world champion surprisingly finished third in the Bahrain Grand Prix. His Aston Martin team is benefiting from poaching high-calibre personnel from the competition.

At the start of the Formula 1 season, defending champion Max Verstappen continues where he left off at the final three months ago: he races from pole position to victory. The Dutchman didn’t even have to make an effort in Sakhir for his 36th victory in the premier class, and thanks to Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing even celebrated an unchallenged double victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix.